Government committed to implementing Suprme Court sub-categorisation: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) that his government was committed to implementing SC sub-categorisation in Telangana.

On Thursday, MRPS leaders led by its founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga, met the chief minister and urged him to implement the Supreme Court judgment on SC sub-categorisation.

Earlier, the MRPS delegation met Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and discussed the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment. They urged him to speak to the chief minister in this regard. Later the MRPS leaders, accompanied by the minister, went to meet the chief minister.

Whip A Laxman Kumar, Congress MLAs Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Vemula Veeresham and Kale Yadaiah, former minister Motkupally Narasimhulu, Prof. Kashim and others were present.