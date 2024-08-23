'I sought forgiveness for Revanth': Harish at Yadagirigutta

NALGONDA: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of violating his oath taken in the name of God, former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that a ruler violating his oath would be an ill omen for the state.

Speaking to reporters at Yadagirigutta, the BRS senior leader said that if the ruler breaks his own promises, it is bad for the state and that is why “papa pariharam puja” was performed at Yadadri.

“The chief minister should come to Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and do penance. However, since he did not come himself, I begged the Lord to forgive Revanth’s mistake and save the people of the state,” Harish said.

“The chief minister said one thing on farm loan waiver while his ministers contradicted him. His own ministers are saying that Revanth was giving false statements. Revanth Reddy should tender an apology to the people of Telangana,” the former minister added.