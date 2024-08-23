Telangana High Court judge disposes of 185 writ petitions in a day

HYDERABAD: In a significant judicial milestone, Justice NV Sravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court disposed of a total of 185 writ petitions on Thursday, with 179 of these cases addressing similar legal issues.

The cases involved various legal disputes, many of which were related to property registration issues and other administrative matters.

The disposal of such a large number of petitions in a single day reflected the court’s commitment to reducing case backlogs and delivering justice promptly. Legal experts praised Justice Kumar, noting that the swift handling of similar cases helps streamline the judicial process and provides clarity on important legal precedents.

State plea against order on ceiling rejected

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ appeal filed by the state administration, including the Revenue department, and upheld the orders of a single judge regarding a property dispute under the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act.

The case centred around a property purchased by the petitioners through an auction conducted by the Company Court on February 12, 2004. The single judge had ruled that the petitioners were bona fide purchasers who had acquired the property before any declaration was filed under the ULC Act by the original declarant, M Vittalaiah, on November 11, 2004. The single judge also noted that the proceedings under the ULC Act had been initiated and orders were passed without notifying the petitioners, which violated the principles of natural justice.

Appealing against the orders, the state appeal contended that the subject property was impacted by the provisions of the ULC Act, rendering the sale deed void. The government pleader argued that the petitioners failed to challenge earlier ULC proceedings, which had become final, and that possession of the property was taken by the authorities in March 2008. However, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, found no merit in these arguments.