Telangana: Women journalist allege attack by Congress workers

HYDERABAD: Congress workers on Thursday allegedly attacked two women journalists, Avula Sarita and Vijaya Reddy, in Kondareddypalli, Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy’s native village in Vangoor mandal of Nagarkurnool district. The journalists had gone there to verify if farmers had benefitted from the crop loan waiver scheme.

“Congress workers physically assaulted us while we were reporting on the implementation of the waiver. Our camera was smashed, phones were snatched and we were pushed into mud,” Sarita alleged.

Around a dozen vehicles followed her vehicle when she was on her way to Veldanda police station to file a complaint. She reached the police station but alleged they tried to assault her there too.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao posted on X: “Strongly condemn the attack on the female journalists in CM’s native village Kondareddypalli by Congress goons. It is not just a big blot on the democratic system but also the basic decency that is expected out of any human being.”

Vangoor police registered cases under Sections 126(2), 352,351(1), 79 r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the alleged attackers.