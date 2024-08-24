CDO SE reveals additional vents in Kaleshwaram project were cabinet decision

HYDERABAD: Central Design Organisation (CDO) SE Abdul Fazal reportedly informed the PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry probing the allegations of irregularities in the Kaleshwaram LIS that six additional vents were included in the design based on a decision taken by the then Cabinet. These vents were not part of the original design, Fazal reportedly said.

Appearing before the Commission of Inquiry on Friday, the SE said that they adopted the design using secant piles in the construction of the Medigadda barrage as recommended by

NIT, Warangal. The then chief engineer wanted the staff to go ahead with the recommendations of NIT, Warangal. The cross-sections and other structures were adopted as per the decisions of the higher officials, the SE reportedly told the Commission.

The panel started cross-examination based on the affidavits filed by 54 persons, including retired and serving employees, and others. On the third day of the inquiry, Fazal and retired EnC A Narender Reddy appeared before the panel.

Narender Reddy reportedly told the Commission that the then BRS government did not give them sufficient time to study the designs. Interestingly, the CDO official informed the Commission that the designs of Kaleshwaram were not prepared entirely by the CDO.

The contracting agencies too were involved in preparing the designs, the official informed. The officials said that the CDO had nothing to do with the construction. They explained that hydrology, and investigation wings were not available in CDO for some time now.