Half of government primary school students in Karimnagar absent due to viral fever outbreak

KARIMNAGAR: About half the students of the Government Primary School, Kattarampur, in the district are not attending classes as they are suffering from viral fever.

It is believed that the unhygienic environment prevailing in the school due to the trash that has piled up at its entrance is contributing to illness among students.

The school is located just one-and-a-half-km away from the office of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK). A Rama Devi, the lone teacher, who is on deputation, is handling all the classes. Two teachers were transferred to other places recently resulting in Rama Devi being deputed to the school. She brought to the notice of MCK and local corporator the plight of the school, but to no avail. The school does not even have a sweeper or attender.

The unhygienic condition at an old age home adjacent to the school is also said to be contributing to the increasing incidence of infections among the students. Making matters worse, residents in the area dump waste near the school compound wall.

Only 14 of the 30 students turned up on Friday. Speaking to TNIE, Rama Devi said that the students who absented themselves called her over phone and told her that they were indisposed due to viral fevers.

Interestingly, the school presents a pathetic picture despite being “renovated” under the Smart City Project.

Due to lack of security, anti-social elements broke the doors to the school kitchen shed. Since then the shed became defunct.

Consequently, cooking of mid-day meal is taking place in one of the classrooms. Due to lack of a store room, rice bags meant for mid-day meal, are also being kept in one of the classrooms.

Parents of the children have requested the school education department to post adequate teaching staff.