Khammam tribal students struggle due to lack of RTC bus service

KHAMMAM: Despite being close to the district headquarters, people of tribal villages Mallupalli and Ramanasaiahnagar in Konijerla mandal face difficulties in travelling owing to the absence of RTC bus service in their villages. As many as 80 students are forced to pay huge amounts for auto rides to attend school due to the absence of government bus services.

There has been no response from RTC officials till now when questioned, the villagers alleged.

About 45 students of classes 7 to 10 need to reach mandal headquarters Konijerla to attend school every day, and 25 intermediate students go to Wyra and Khammam town to attend college.

The absence of a bus puts a financial burden on families of students as they have to shell out Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,000 every month for auto rides.

Meanwhile, the parents have urged the officials to operate buses in their villages as they face inconvenience in sending their wards to school every day.