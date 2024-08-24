KTR demands demolition of Congress leaders' illegal structures in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the government should first demolish the illegal structures constructed by ministers and other Congress leaders in the full tank level (FTL) of water bodies and then raze those built by the common man.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum to the DGP on alleged violence by Congress leaders, Rama Rao said that the ruling party leaders need not go anywhere to verify that their houses were constructed under FTL or not. “Satellite images are available and they should check with HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath whether the houses of Congress leaders were in FTL or not,” the former minister said.

He alleged that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Congress leaders G Vivek, KVP Ramachandra Rao, Madhu Yashki Goud, Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Patnam Mahender Reddy have constructed houses in FTL. The BRS working president wanted the government to first demolish these houses and later raze the houses constructed by others.

Earlier, the former minister, along with other BRS leaders, met the DGP and submitted a complaint with regard to alleged political violence by Congress activists.