Nine-month-old baby dies of dengue at Warangal's MGM hospital

WARANGAL: A nine-month-old baby died of dengue while undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital, Warangal. The deceased was identified as Adepu Aadhya Sree, a resident of Penugonda village in Kesamudram mandal of Mahabubabad district.

Her parents, Kalyan and Saleema, initially admitted her to a private hospital in Khammam.

After her blood tests confirmed dengue, her condition worsened, and she was transferred to MGM Hospital, Warangal, on Thursday. She died while undergoing treatment on Thursday night.

Speaking to the media, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr Ch Murali stated that the hospital does not have a dedicated dengue ward. Patients with dengue are treated in the general fever ward, and those requiring intensive care are admitted to ICU or NICU.

According to the District Medical and Health Officer’s (DM&HO), dengue cases are typically identified during routine fever examinations, and positive cases are then moved to the ICU for treatment.

Data obtained by TNIE from the Warangal DMHO states that 82 dengue cases were reported in the district, with no serious cases currently in the hospital.

We are monitoring the cases, with paramedical staff visiting houses in affected villages, officials said.

In Mahabubabad district, dengue cases have increased from 139 to 220, in Mulugu, 33 cases were reported and in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 30 cases have been reported.