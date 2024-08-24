Telangana Congress set for cabinet expansion, TPCC president appointment imminent

HYDERABAD: At long last, there might be an end to the speculation on Cabinet expansion and appointment of a new TPCC president.
Reliable sources said that the party's high command has finally given the green signal for Cabinet expansion. It is likely to take place in the last week of this month or early next month. There are six berths currently lying vacant in the Cabinet.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently also the TPCC president, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday and discussed Cabinet expansion and appointment of a new state Congress chief.
The Telangana leaders also conferred with party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on the two issues that have been hanging fire almost ever since the Congress government took charge in the state in December last year.
As far as the TPCC chief’s post is concerned, sources said that the party has decided to appoint a BC leader who is also very senior. Those who have served the party for a significant amount of time and grew from NSUI level are likely to be considered.
During the one-and-a-half-hour discussion with Kharge, it is believed that the party was almost certain about giving the PCC president post to a BC leader. This is on account of the fact that BC communities constitute a major chunk of the population.
As per the discussions, MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud have emerged as front-runners for the TPCC chief’s post. It is believed that Mahesh Kumar might make the cut. The official announcement is likely in a couple of days.
In case the party wants to go in for an SC or ST leader for the TPCC president’s post, the chief minister and others are said to favour SA Sampath Kumar or Balram Naik.
On Cabinet expansion, sources indicated that the high command was in favour of filling the six vacancies with five MLAs and one MLC.
Two Reddy legislators, and one leader each from BC, SC, ST and minority communities are set to be included in the Cabinet.
Those who are likely to find a place in the Cabinet include former minister P Sudharshan Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy/Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Balu Naik, G Vivek Venkataswamy, Vakiti Srihari and Amer Ali Khan.
The party is also considering accommodating one leader each from the BC, SC, ST and OC communities for working president and other important positions during the upcoming reconstitution of the Pradesh Congress Committee.
Contenders for Cabinet berths
P Sudharshan Reddy, Bodhan MLA
K Rajagopal Reddy, Munugode MLA
Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Ibrahimpatnam MLA
Balu Naik, Devarakonda MLA
G Vivek Venkataswamy, Chennur MLA
Vakiti Srihari, Makthal MLA
Amer Ali Khan, MLC