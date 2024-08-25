Bus conductor's honesty shines as lost wallet is returned

SIDDIPET: In a world splattered with incidents of cruelty, crime and war, good samaritans are far and few between. And 50-year-old bus conductor Devamma fell into this little bracket when she safely handed over a wallet back to a worried passenger on Saturday. Rajamani, the passenger, boarded an RTC bus at Dubbaka depot in Siddipet to travel to Kamareddy.

She had a wallet which consisted of a gold chain and Rs 3,000. When she got off the bus at her destination, she frantically searched for her purse. When she couldn’t find it, she hopped onto another bus back to Dubbaka. But Devamma had already found the purse and handed it over to the depot in-charge. So when Rajamani asked the in-charge about her missing wallet, the latter gave it to her. Relieved and happy, Rajamani profusely thanked Devamma and the authorities felicitated Devamma for her actions. Rightly so, because goodness must be rewarded when it shows up.