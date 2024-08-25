District collector orders probe after viral fever hits Karimnagar school

KARIMNAGAR: District Collector Pamela Satpathy on Saturday took immediate action and ordered a probe into the situation and directed the education department to address the issue promptly.

The TNIE report highlighted how half the students of the Government Primary School, Kattarampur, were not attending classes as they were suffering from viral fever due to highly unhygienic conditions.

Mandal Education Officer M Madhusudana Chary visited the school and ordered immediate removal of the trash dumped at the entrance.