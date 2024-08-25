District collector orders probe after viral fever hits Karimnagar school

KARIMNAGAR: District Collector Pamela Satpathy on Saturday took immediate action and ordered a probe into the situation and directed the education department to address the issue promptly.
The TNIE report highlighted how half the students of the Government Primary School, Kattarampur, were not attending classes as they were suffering from viral fever due to highly unhygienic conditions.
Mandal Education Officer M Madhusudana Chary visited the school and ordered immediate removal of the trash dumped at the entrance.
Officials told to replace damaged door
The MEO also directed the contractor to replace the damaged door of the kitchen shed, which had been vandalised by anti-social elements. Additionally, he advised school teacher A Rama Devi to keep him up to date on the developments. The MEO stated that an inquiry report would be submitted to the District Educational Officer (DEO) as soon as possible.