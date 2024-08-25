Telangana

District collector orders probe after viral fever hits Karimnagar school

Following a report on poor hygiene at a Karimnagar school, the Mandal Education Officer has mandated the cleanup of trash and repairs to a vandalized kitchen door
MEO M Madhusudana Chary inspects the Government Primary School, Kattarampur, in Karimnagar on Saturday
Naveen Kumar Tallam
Updated on
1 min read

KARIMNAGAR: District Collector Pamela Satpathy on Saturday took immediate action and ordered a probe into the situation and directed the education department to address the issue promptly.

The TNIE report highlighted how half the students of the Government Primary School, Kattarampur, were not attending classes as they were suffering from viral fever due to highly unhygienic conditions.

Mandal Education Officer M Madhusudana Chary visited the school and ordered immediate removal of the trash dumped at the entrance.

A snapshot of the TNIE report on the Karimnagar school published on August 24
Officials told to replace damaged door

The MEO also directed the contractor to replace the damaged door of the kitchen shed, which had been vandalised by anti-social elements. Additionally, he advised school teacher A Rama Devi to keep him up to date on the developments. The MEO stated that an inquiry report would be submitted to the District Educational Officer (DEO) as soon as possible.

