HYDRAA demolishes Nagarjuna’s Rs 400 crore lake convention

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) razed the high-profile N-Convention Centre, owned by Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, early morning on Saturday. Located in Madhapur, the centre was allegedly encroaching upon the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Thammidi Kunta lake.

The structure, spanning 3.3 acres and whose estimated market value is around Rs 400 crore, was reportedly erected without the requisite building permissions. The convention centre, known for its state-of-art infrastructure and technology, has been a focal point of controversy for over a decade due to its location in the lake’s FTL and buffer zone.

In response to the demolition, Nagarjuna called the action unlawful and claimed that it was patta land and added that not “even an inch of tank plan is encroached”. “Stay was also granted on previous illegal notice for demolition. We were not issued any notice before the demolition this morning. It is not proper to do this while the case is in court,” Nagarjuna said on X.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath later made it clear that there were “no stay orders from any court” and noted that N-Convention, built in the FTL/buffer zone, had no building permission. “N-Convention has been clearly manipulating the systems and process and continuing their commercial activities through the unauthorised structures built in the FTL and buffer zones,” he said. The centre had encroached 1.12 acres in FTL and 2.18 acres in the buffer zone without building permission and attempts to regularise the unauthorised structures under Building Regularisation Scheme were rejected by the authorities, he added.

After the demolitions began, Nagarjuna’s N-Convention approached the Telangana High Court in the morning. The court then granted interim stay on the demolition by afternoon, by which time the structure had already been completely razed.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, when he was in the TDP, questioned the then BRS government on why the convention centre was allowed to function though it had encroached on the FTL and buffer zone.