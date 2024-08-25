HYDRAA demolishes Nagarjuna’s Rs 400 crore lake convention

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) razed the high-profile N-Convention Centre, owned by Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, early morning on Saturday. Located in Madhapur, the centre was allegedly encroaching upon the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Thammidi Kunta lake.
The structure, spanning 3.3 acres and whose estimated market value is around Rs 400 crore, was reportedly erected without the requisite building permissions. The convention centre, known for its state-of-art infrastructure and technology, has been a focal point of controversy for over a decade due to its location in the lake’s FTL and buffer zone.
In response to the demolition, Nagarjuna called the action unlawful and claimed that it was patta land and added that not “even an inch of tank plan is encroached”. “Stay was also granted on previous illegal notice for demolition. We were not issued any notice before the demolition this morning. It is not proper to do this while the case is in court,” Nagarjuna said on X.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath later made it clear that there were “no stay orders from any court” and noted that N-Convention, built in the FTL/buffer zone, had no building permission. “N-Convention has been clearly manipulating the systems and process and continuing their commercial activities through the unauthorised structures built in the FTL and buffer zones,” he said. The centre had encroached 1.12 acres in FTL and 2.18 acres in the buffer zone without building permission and attempts to regularise the unauthorised structures under Building Regularisation Scheme were rejected by the authorities, he added.
After the demolitions began, Nagarjuna’s N-Convention approached the Telangana High Court in the morning. The court then granted interim stay on the demolition by afternoon, by which time the structure had already been completely razed.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, when he was in the TDP, questioned the then BRS government on why the convention centre was allowed to function though it had encroached on the FTL and buffer zone.
HYDRAA chief: Waterlogging due to rampant encroachments
The HYDRAA commissioner said that unchecked encroachments around Thammidi Kunta lake and connecting nalas have led to severe waterlogging in the areas around Madhapur and Hitec City.
The lower reaches of Thammidi Kunta Cheruvu are regularly inundated during heavy rains due to the lake’s capacity being reduced by more than 50–60 percent. “Many house of lower and middle class people are getting submerged in these lower areas resulting in severe loss of property to them,” he added in the press release.
On August 21, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy sent a letter to Ranganath highlighting that the convention centre was built within the FTL area and constructed with a raised retaining wall, thus reducing the lake’s water spread area. He urged immediate action to address this issue.
Environmentalists and lake activists also supported the demolition, urging HYDRAA to restore the lake to its original size. For years, the management of N-Convention has faced accusations of using their influence to bypass regulatory actions from GHMC and other higher authorities.
Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, when asked about the demolitions during his visit to Delhi, blamed the previous governments for not preserving water bodies and emphasised the need to protect them for future generations.
Over a decade of controversy
In 2010, promoters of convention centre approached GHMC for building regularisation for 6.69 acres in 2010. But corporation rejected the application as they did not submit complete documents. Of the 6.69 acres, owner submitted documents only for 0.45 acres
In 2014, HMDA issued preliminary notification for 29 acre Thammidi Kunta Lake in respect of the FTL and Buffer zones. In 2016, final notification was issued
After preliminary notification in 2014, N-Convention approached the High Court. The court directed that due process of law should be followed in respect of determination of FTL. Accordingly FTL survey was conducted in the presence of N-Convention and a survey report was communicated to them
In 2017, N-Convention approached the Miyapur Additional District Judge Court on the survey report. This case is pending
Money spinner
Rs 400 crore is the estimated market value of the 3.3 acre property allegedly encroached by actor Nagarjuna’s convention centre
Centre had three function halls with state-of-the-art infra and technology. Many functions including weddings, shooting and social events used to take place there. High-profile people including businessmen & politicians used to hold events at N-Convention. The engagement ceremony of Revanth Reddy’s daughter was held there
Rs 1-2 crore is the minimum that had to be reportedly paid to use the function halls. Around tens of crores of revenue was generated per year through the encroached property