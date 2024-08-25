KT Rama Rao apologises for controversial comments on women

HYDERABAD: Expressing regret for his comments on women travelling in TGSRTC buses, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday formally apologised for his remarks.

In a media statement, Women’s Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada confirmed that the former minister had responded to the summons issued by the panel and appeared before her.

The statement said that during the proceedings, Rama Rao expressed regret and formally apologised for his comments. He acknowledged that such statements were inappropriate and should not have been made by someone holding a leadership position of his stature, the statement said.

“While accepting his apology, the Commissioner issued clear instructions to Rama Rao to refrain from making any such remarks in the future. The Commission has also informed him that any recurrence of such incidents may result in further proceedings as deemed appropriate,” the statement said.

Earlier, mild tension prevailed at the Buddha Bhavan when Rama Rao appeared before the Women’s Commission as a scuffle broke out between women workers of the BRS and Congress.

Initially, only Rama Rao was allowed into the office, which evoked protests by BRS women workers.

They raised slogans against the government. Meanwhile, Congress activists, led by Mahila Congress state president Sunitha Rao, arrived and demanded an apology from Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, video clips emerged of a few members of the Women Commission tying rakhi to Rama Rao in the office.