KT Rama Rao apologises for controversial comments on women

HYDERABAD: Expressing regret for his comments on women travelling in TGSRTC buses, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday formally apologised for his remarks.
In a media statement, Women’s Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada confirmed that the former minister had responded to the summons issued by the panel and appeared before her.
The statement said that during the proceedings, Rama Rao expressed regret and formally apologised for his comments. He acknowledged that such statements were inappropriate and should not have been made by someone holding a leadership position of his stature, the statement said.
“While accepting his apology, the Commissioner issued clear instructions to Rama Rao to refrain from making any such remarks in the future. The Commission has also informed him that any recurrence of such incidents may result in further proceedings as deemed appropriate,” the statement said.
Earlier, mild tension prevailed at the Buddha Bhavan when Rama Rao appeared before the Women’s Commission as a scuffle broke out between women workers of the BRS and Congress.
Initially, only Rama Rao was allowed into the office, which evoked protests by BRS women workers.
They raised slogans against the government. Meanwhile, Congress activists, led by Mahila Congress state president Sunitha Rao, arrived and demanded an apology from Rama Rao.
Meanwhile, video clips emerged of a few members of the Women Commission tying rakhi to Rama Rao in the office.
After the proceedings in the Commission, the BRS working president told reporters that he has already apologised for the offhand remark and reiterated his deep respect for women.
He said that he also holds the law and constitutional bodies in high regard, which is why he personally appeared before the panel.
Rama Rao stated that there should be decency in politics and that one should have the humility to apologise for a slip of the tongue.
He criticised the Congress for creating a ruckus during his visit to the Women’s Commission office and condemned their attack on BRS women activists who accompanied him in solidarity. He accused the Congress of attempting to politicise even this incident. Rama Rao also expressed concern over the increasing atrocities against women during the eight months of Congress rule. He said that the BRS would lodge a complaint as requested. He stated that he was waiting to see how the commission responds to the explanation he provided and demanded strict action against the Congress women leaders who attacked BRS women leaders.
Rama Rao also urged the Commission to take action against the ongoing attacks on women.
MLC Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy, BRS corporators and other women leaders of the party were present.
Row over panel members tying rakhi
Taking a serious view of some members of the Women’s Commission tying rakhi to BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday, panel chairperson Nerella Sharada ordered notices be issued to the members in question. In a statement, Sharada said that as a member of the Women’s Commission, it is imperative to maintain impartiality and uphold the integrity of the institution. Taking sides or engaging in any such conduct that may raise questions about the neutrality of the Commission was entirely unacceptable. “I, as the Chairperson of the Telangana Women’s Commission, strongly condemn this act. Such behaviour is not only unbecoming of the Commission members but also compromises the dignity and impartiality that we are bound to maintain,” Sharada said.
Mahila Cong seeks public apology
Mahila Congress Telangana unit president M Sunitha Rao on Saturday said that her colleagues will not leave BRS working president KT Rama Rao until he tenders a public apology by boarding a bus for his objectionable comment against women. She spoke to the media during a Mahila Congress protest timed to coincide with Rama Rao entering the Women’s Commission office. Sunitha Rao also accused the police of acting in a partisan manner and ill-treating the Mahila Congress protesters and urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order an inquiry into whether antisocial elements donned police uniforms and attacked them. She also demanded the Women’s Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged attack on Mahila Congress members.