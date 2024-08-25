Sangareddy hosts 'Freedom Walk' to combat youth drug abuse

SANGAREDDY: There has been an ugly uptick of drug abuse among youngsters in the recent past. So, the District Administration, District Police Department and Sahara Hospitals in Sangareddy organised a three-kilometre ‘Freedom Walk’ on Saturday with an aim to eradicate narcotics use.

SP CH Rupesh was the chief guest of the 3K Freedom Walk from the collectorate to the court. He said that students must set their goals high and put in efforts to fulfill their dreams. “The first 25 years of a person’s life is very crucial. If you study well, you can reach the highest peaks. Life is very beautiful but if one gets addicted to gutka, cigarette and other vices, they will lose everything in life,” the SP advised, thanking enthusiasts and youngsters who attended the walk in large numbers.

Underscoring the influence of movies in encouraging bad habits among youngsters, he said that the youth should not betray their parents’ trust and burden the country due to their addictions.

In an era of so many opportunities, the young are choosing the wrong. This joint initiative is fresh, necessary and action-provoking.