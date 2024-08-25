Secunderabad railway station upgradation set for 2026 completion

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Railway Station upgradation works, taken up at a cost of Rs 700 crore, are expected to be completed by 2026, said Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh.

The minister along with SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and senior officials visited the station and reviewed the progress of the works. He said the redeveloped station will have modern architecture and world-class passenger amenities. The project symbolises the government’s commitment to enhance passenger experiences by modernising infrastructure, safety, preserving the station’s historical importance by blending tradition with modernity. The station will be completely transformed and on par with airports to reflect the aspirations of New India, he added.

Ravneet Singh said that the station will have a spacious roof plaza, cafeterias, recreational facilities and retail shops mainly promoting local products. He also appreciated SCR officials for their efforts and commitment towards carrying out the works at a fast pace.

Arun Kumar Jain stated that apart from Secunderabad and Charlapally, proposals for developing railway stations at Hyderabad and Kacheguda are in the final stage.