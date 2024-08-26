CM Naidu dissolves all TDP committees in Telangana

HYDERABAD: TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced that he is dissolving all existing committees of the party’s Telangana unit to make way for new ones.

He also plans to appoint ad-hoc committees. Naidu made these remarks while addressing party members at NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad.

He emphasised the need to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and stated that priority will be given to those who are committed to the party. Naidu mentioned that he would appoint a new State president at the right time and stressed the importance of preparing an action plan to address public issues.

Naidu also noted that he has introduced 80 new candidates in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and plans to bring new leadership to Telangana as well.

He urged TDP leaders to conduct a membership drive and highlighted that his decisions of governance have resulted in high rating in national surveys.