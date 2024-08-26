Death of two kids within 15 days in Kamareddy spreads panic as viral fevers rage

KAMAREDDY: Death of two children in a span of 15 days has raised concern in the public over rising cases of viral fevers, including dengue in the district. Both the deaths took place in Bompally village which falls under the Sadashivanagar Primary Health Centre (PHC).

A 10-year-old boy had from viral fever about ten days ago while he was being shifted to a private hospital. The boy who was treated by an RMP suffered fits and died. In the second incident, a 12-year-old girl suffered from viral fever and breathed her last while she was being taken to Hyderabad for better treatment. Initially, she was admitted to a private hospital. However, health department officials said that the two deaths were not caused by dengue. The two cases has created panic among the villagers.

According to sources, most of the patients of viral fevers are going to private hospitals in Secunderabad. Medical treatment at private hospitals is proving to be a heavy financial burden on the families.

Kamareddy District Medical & Health Officer Dr P Chandrasekhar said that 110 dengue cases were registered since January and all the patients had undergone treatment at the government district headquarters hospital, area hospitals and Community Health Centres (CHC). “All of them recovered completely. We are providing four days of in-patient treatment to viral fever patients. Kamareddy district has 22 PHCs, two Urban Health Centres, four Basthi Dhawakhanas. Every day 20-30 viral fever cases are coming to government hospitals,” he said.

From Asha workers to DMHO, all health departments are on alert, he said. “We are submitting up-to-date information on viral fevers to higher officials and the district collector. This situation will continue till November,” Dr Chandrasekhar said.