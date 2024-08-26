Family alleges doctors' negligence for newborn’s death in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Relatives of a pregnant woman protested in front of Nalgonda Government Hospital on Sunday, claiming that the baby died due to the negligence of doctors.

Cherukupalli Sreelatha, from Gyarakunta Palem, came to the hospital for delivery on Saturday night. However, with seven gynaecologists on mass leave, no one attended to her.

Her husband decided to move her to a private hospital, but the hospital staff intervened and conducted tests, revealing a low fetal heartbeat. The doctors did a C-section, but the baby was dead.

The family members claim that the baby was dead due to delays in treatment, suggesting the baby might have survived if the C-section had been performed sooner. Hospital Superintendent Murthy explained that the woman was initially diagnosed with a fever, and tests revealed a drop in the baby’s heart rate. He stated that despite the C-section being performed as soon as possible, the baby had already died due to fevers.