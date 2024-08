HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is using its full force to remove encroachments on lakes and government lands. Within 58 days since its inception, the HYDRAA has removed 166 encroachments and reclaimed 43.94 acres from lakes, parks and nalas.

On Sunday, the HYDRAA submitted its report to the government detailing the encroachments removed and extent of land recovered so far. As per the report, the structures demolished by the HYDRAA belonged to senior Congress leader and former Union minister MM Pallam Raju’s brother, MLAs and MLCs from AIMIM and BRS.

The agency started its first demolition on June 26 in Film Nagar Co-Operative Society and recovered 0.16 acres. A businessman, Gokul Narne, had encroached a part of the Lotus Pond park and built a compound wall, the report revealed.

On August 18, as many as 24 encroachments were dismantled in Gandipet lake (Osman Sagar) at Khanapur and Chilkur villages and 15.25 acres of land were recovered. The agency demolished two buildings, a compound wall and 11 temporary sheds in the extent of 8.75 acres at Khanapur. Similarly, at Chilkur, six buildings and three compound walls in the extent of 6.5 acres were dismantled.

One of the demolished structures built on the encroached Gandipet lake land was ORO Sports Village belonging to Pallam Raju’s brother Pallam Anand, while three others were built by former TDP member GV Bhasker Rao of Kaveri Seeds, BJP leader Sunil Reddy and Anupama, wife of Pro Kabaddi team owner Srinivas Rao. Sunil Reddy unsuccessfully contested in the 2023 Assembly election from Manthani on a BJP ticket.

The HYDRAA bulldozed N-Convention, owned by Tollyhood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, in Tummidikunta lake in Madhapur on August 24 and recovered 4.9 acres. Eight sheds were dismantled in the function hall.