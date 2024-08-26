Karnataka Valmiki scam triggers tremors in Telangana too: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Valmiki scam of Karnataka has triggered tremors in Telangana too.

In his comments to the YouTube channel of BRS on Sunday, Rama Rao asked why there was no action when there were reports that the Telangana Congress leaders too have a role in the scam.

Recalling that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitted in the State Legislative Assembly that corruption took place in Valmiki scam, Rama Rao said that there was a need to disclose the names of those involved in the scam.

The BRS leader alleged that Rs 180 crore was transferred from government account to other accounts. Out of which, Rs 45 crore was transferred to nine accounts in Hyderabad, he alleged and demanded that the government investigate and make public the names of account holders.

He recalled that when the Valmiki scam was unearthed, the Valmiki Corporation accounts superintendent died by suicide. There were also reports that Rs 4.5 crore were transferred to an account in the name of V6, a business house. The people should also know the owner of V6, he said.

‘Money used in LS polls’

The BRS working president suspects that the Congress might have used the money of Valmiki Corporation in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

The entire information related to Valmiki scam would be known to public in the next four to five days, he said.

Rama Rao said that he had information that huge amounts of cash was withdrawn from the accounts of jewellery shops and bars during Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. “What’s the connection between the Congress leaders and the owners of jewellery shops and bars,” he wanted to know.