Officials’ talks with farmers in Sangareddy over land acquisition for RRR fail to bear fruit

SANGAREDDY: The district administration will hold discussions with farmers who are unwilling to give up their lands for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and resolve the issue by offering fair compensations, as directed by Collector Valluru Kranthi. This is in line with the government’s order to officials to ensure that justice is done to farmers.

After recent meetings organised by the Revenue Divisional Officer and attended by farmers from Girmapur of Kondapur mandal and Peddapur of Sadasivapet mandal ended inconclusively, the Collector handed over the responsibility to the Project Director of National Highways and the District Additional Collector (Revenue). These officials held discussions with farmers but to no avail.

In Sangareddy district, 800 acres are being acquired for RRR. The government is acquiring a sizeable portion of land in Girmapur and Peddapur villages—102 acres and 91 acres respectively—for the Ring Road Junction. This three-kilometre junction will be constructed in the ‘figure of eight’ shape: The Southern Regional Ring Road will start at Choutuppal in the erstwhile Nalgonda District and end at Peddapur-Girmapur Junction while the Northern Regional Ring Road will start from Peddapur Junction and end at Chautuppal. And so, the land acquisition will have to be done here, the collector added. Since the Hyderabad-Bombay NH also runs along the two villages, authorities are looking to acquire a large amount of land.

She explained that the highest rate for the last three years in Peddapur and Girmapur should be considered as per the Land Acquisition Act and increased by three times. This will be given to farmers as compensation.

Farmers’ suspicions that the alignment of the regional ring road has been changed are not true, said the collector.

She appealed to them to not have misconceptions and instead partake in discussions with officials to arrive at solutions.