Will you also demolish Necklace Road, govt offices, asks AIMIM president Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Stating that the HYDRAA has no legislative backing, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday asked the state government if it will also demolish the Necklace Road and government offices built near Himayatsagar.

Speaking to the media at his party office Darussalam, the Hyderabad MP said: “There is no legislative or legal backing for HYDRAA, which is in the public domain. We (AIMIM) also brought this to the notice of the chief secretary. When I used to go to school by bus, there used to be a waterfall where the current GHMC office is located. Necklace Road is on full tank level (FTL). Will you (state government) demolish it? The CCMB office is near Himayatsagar (will it be demolished). This is our objection.”

Owaisi also talked about the discussions that took place during his meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, in which All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani also took part. The Bill has been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

He said that the meeting was a part of the Board’s decision to meet CMs of all the non-BJP-governed states and sensitise them about the Bill. “AIMPLB president met Telangana CM and said that the BJP-led NDA government introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill, which will destroy it (the Waqf Board) instead of protecting it. We also told the CM about the dangers the Bill poses as well as the clauses of the Bill through which the BJP wants to finish Waqf and its properties,” he said.