'Kill me if you want, but don’t raze my college': AIMIM leader Akbar

HYDERABAD: AIMIM MLA from Chandrayangutta and its floor leader in Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday defended Fatima Owaisi College situated around Salakam Cheruvu amid the buzz of demolitions by HYDRAA and criticised the adversaries seeking demolition of the educational institutions established by him.

Addressing a gathering at the college’s campus, Owaisi challenged his adversaries: “If someone has enmity with me, come and finish me with swords and guns. But don’t try to stop my good work.” In 2011, the AIMIM legislator was attacked with swords and daggers as well as shot at, multiple times during his visit to the Barkas area to take part in a rally.

Accusing his opponents of being envious of his work of imparting skills to students, the AIMIM leader strongly remarked that he will keep constructing educational institutions akin to Fathima College, noting that it provides free education to 40,000 children.

Stating that he will continue constructing such welfare institutions, Owaisi strongly suggested to his critics that the idea of competition should be in taking up development works and not pinpointing flaws.

The six-time MLA said, “I will keep constructing such buildings. This is my passion, but people are concerned about where I am getting the money from. I don’t know either. Some people have complaints regarding this. I want Allah to give them money as well as suggestions. I am okay if they have enmity with me. I am educating 40,000 children. You can educate four lakh. This will be for the betterment of the community. If you want to compete, then compete in the same way that I have built such a building in Bandlaguda, and let us build better than this. But there are people who are busy finding faults with my work. I don’t care about them as my work will continue.”