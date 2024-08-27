Paid media spreading falsehoods: Minister Ponguleti

KHAMMAM : Taking a dig at the BRS, Revenue and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that some “pink” newspapers and paid YouTubers were creating fake news and spreading false propaganda against himself and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed press club at Palvancha town in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Stating that the term of former chief ministers Jalagam Vengala Rao and YS Rajasekhara Reddy, many programmes were conducted for the electronic media journalists, he said: “During the BRS regime, there was no freedom of press. Journalists were targeted were expressing their views. Police cases were filed against them.”

“The Congress government always tried to address the problems faced journalists. It allotted house sites and houses to them,” he said and urged the mediapersons to work with courage and conviction to expose the mistakes of every leader and political party.

Meanwhile, the minister lauded Syamala Gopalan Educational Society founder Nalla Suresh Reddy for providing financial assistance for construction of the club on the land allotted by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited.