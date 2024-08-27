Telangana BJP: Does government have guts to demolish Owaisi’s buildings?

HYDERABAD: BJP floor leader in the State Legislative Assembly Alleti Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Congress government, which failed to implement its assurances, introduced HYDRAA only to create a sensation.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Maheshwar dared HYDRAA to demolish illegal structures in the Old City. “HYDRAA is targeting only certain individuals. Is the government brave enough to demolish the buildings of Owaisi,” he wondered.

The BJP leader asked

HYDRAA Commissioner if the details of illegal structures built in Gurram Cheruvu and Jalpally Cheruvu were available with the agency. He also wanted to know if the government would take any action against the officials who gave building permission for illegal structures.

‘Release a white paper’

Maheshwar also demanded that the state government release a white paper on the total number of lakes and the number of lakes encroached in the city. “The government says that it had recovered 49 acres in just 10 days. Will it recover encroached lands in the Old City too,” he asked.

Alleging that lakhs of acres of endowment lands, 14 lakh acres of assigned land and six lakh acres of forest lands were encroached the state, he wanted to know if the government was capable of resuming these lands.

Alleging that Maisamma tank in Kukatpally and Melaram tank in Bahadurpura as well as Jeedimetla, Nacharam, Saroornagar and Ramantapur tanks too were encroached in the city, he asked the government to take appropriate action.

Slams Akbaruddin’s remarks

Maheshwar condemned the comments made by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and demanded that the latter demolish the encroachments voluntarily as he is a people’s representative. Asking the government if it would demolish the college building constructed by Owaisi, the BJP leader suggested Akbaruddin to construct colleges in Waqf lands.

The state BJP on Monday posted on its official ‘X’ handle: “The real intention behind creating HYDRAA will be revealed when they take action on: 1. AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin’s institutions encroaching on Salkam Cheruvu. 2. KTR’s farmhouse and other BRS leader’s lake encroachments. 3. The farmhouses of Congress leaders. Does Revanth Government has guts to take action on these encroachers first? #HYDRAATest (sic).”

In another post on X, it said: “From a possibly agricultural land in 2012 to Fatima Owaisi Women’s College in 2024. Fun fact: Fatima Owaisi is the daughter of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi. Can HYDRAA or Revanth Government dare to take any action? (sic)”.