Telangana Congress MLA Vivek denies any link to V6 Solutions

HYDERABAD: Responding to the allegations linking him to Valmiki Corporation scam in the neighbouring Karnataka, Congress MLA Gaddam Vivek said that he has nothing to do with the V6 Business Solutions in whose accounts a significant amount from the corporation was transferred.

He said that BRS social media is linking him just because he owns a TV channel with a similar name. He challenged BRS working president KT Rama Rao to prove allegations levelled against him, while categorically stating that there is no relation between V6 channel and V6 Business Solutions.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, Vivek fumed at Rama Rao and his “henchmen” trolling him on social media.

He said that he had started a Telugu news channel to support the Telangana movement during its peak. He said that his channel had telecast visuals of Telangana movement despite problems created by the then chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Stating that his channel also ran a series of stories on the irregularities in execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and Mission Bhagiratha, Vivek said that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son Rama Rao tried to ban his channel when they were in power. “They continue to attack me and my channel even after losing power,” the MLA added.