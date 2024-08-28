Bharat Biotech International launches oral cholera vaccine

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) on Tuesday announced the launch of HILLCHOL (BBV131), a novel single-strain Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) that the company has developed under licence from Hilleman Laboratories (funded by Merck, USA and Wellcome Trust, UK).

Like other OCVs, HILLCHOL is a two-dose vaccine, which BBIL says needs to be orally administered on Day 0 and Day 14. The vaccine is suitable for individuals aged above one year.

However, it is different from the other vaccines in that it is a single-strain OCV whereas the other vaccines featured multiple components. This feature enhances the manufacturing ease and efficacy, BBIL said.

The launch of HILLCHOL comes at a time when the demand for the vaccine exceeds the global production, noted Dr Jan Holmgren, vaccinologist known for leading and developing the world’s first effective oral cholera vaccine.

“Globally, there is a shortage of OCVs as there is only one manufacturer. The deficit is nearly 40 million doses per year, BBIL plans to bridge this gap with its HILLCHOL vaccine,” the firm said.