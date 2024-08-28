FGG wants HYDRAA to cover entire Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) is advocating for the expansion of HYDRAA’s activities beyond Hyderabad to cover the entire Telangana. They proposed to establish a new agency, the Telangana Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (TGDRAA), through an Act to give legal status to the agency.

While the forum appreciates Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to establish HYDRAA for protecting government assets and water bodies around Hyderabad, they highlighted the issues faced by flat buyers. They have suggested several measures to address these issues and assist affected people.

FGG President M Padmanabha Reddy stated that builders have constructed flats in Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones and sold them to unsuspecting people mostly belonging to lower and middle class families. FGG stated that when HYDRA demolishes such properties, the builder should be held accountable, with their assets confiscated and compensation be given to the affected buyers. In case this is not possible, the government should provide alternate land and financial help for constructing new houses (Indiramma houses).

The Irrigation department, which owns the tanks, should inform the registration department, HMDA and GHMC about the survey numbers with the FTL and buffer zone. They must clearly mention that no action should be taken on these restricted survey numbers, the forum said.

They emphasised that action be taken against officials from the registration department, HMDA and GHMC for failing in their duties and collaborating with builders and causing injustice to unsuspecting buyers. The FGG has urged Revanth to adopt a humanitarian approach towards victims, especially the poor and the middle class.