Governor gets a feel of rural Telangana

YADADRI/MULUGU: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday urged government officials to work for the development of tribal communities even as he encouraged tribals to make use of educational resources, revenue initiatives and government welfare schemes for holistic growth.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple at Yadadrigutta, the Governor expressed his pleasure at visiting the site and said that he prayed for the well-being of all people. Varma said that he would visit the temple again.
He was welcomed by Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah, I&PR Commissioner N Hanumantha Rao, district collector Hanumant K Zendage, DCP Rajesh Chandra and additional collector (local bodies) R Gangadhar.
Upon arrival, Varma received a police salute, took a holy dip at Pushkarini, and entered the temple through the Rajagopuram. Chief priests and Vedic scholars, led by executive officer A Bhaskar Rao accorded a traditional Purna Kumbh welcome.
The Governor performed pooja at the Dwajasthambam and received blessings in the Maha Mandapam, where he was presented with a memento by the EO and prasadam by hereditary trustee B Narsimhamurthy Swamy.
A word of praise for state government’s efforts
Later, in his first visit to Mulugu district, Varma met government officials and told them that he had experience as a minister for rural development and panchayat raj. He recalled his exposure to tribal living conditions and praised efforts of the state government for Adivasis and tribal development.
The Governor also praised the initiatives like the establishment of container hospitals for tribal communities, praising Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) for her efforts. He stressed the need for higher education and active participation of Adivasis and tribals in societal development.
During his three-day tour of the erstwhile Warangal district, the Governor visited the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district and expressed admiration for its architecture and sculpture.
He performed rituals for Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy (Lord Shiva). Later, the Governor visited the historic ‘Kota Gudulu’ temple complex in Ghanpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and concluded his day by staying overnight at lake-view cottage near Laknavaram lake.