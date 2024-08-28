Now that Kavitha is out on bail, will KCR return to his fiery best?

HYDERABAD: After a long time, there is finally good news for the BRS. Its MLC and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha got bail on Tuesday after being in jail for more than five months for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The news has come as a shot in the arm for the party at a time when its spirits were at the lowest ebb.

Now that Kavitha is out of jail, there appears to be a belief in the BRS that better days are ahead. Hopes are soaring among pink party leaders that KCR would come out of his sabbatical and take the Congress head on.

The party leaders expect KCR to chalk out an action plan to cut the Congress down to size as it is riding on the crest of its popularity wave now. He might even begin touring districts and interacting with farmers as the party has a lot of ammunition now, with the state government “failing” to cover all farmers under its loan waiver scheme.

Eye on local body polls

As local body elections are drawing closer, KCR is likely to take up the task of preparing his party for the polls seriously. The question that is lurking in the minds of leaders is whether he would confront both the Congress and BJP equally.

After losing power in the last Assembly elections, the BRS president attended the Assembly just one day, when the Budget was being presented in the House.

In the three Assembly sessions that have gone by, it was former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao who led the party in the House, countering the attack on the previous BRS government on its omissions and commissions.

When the Congress government released white papers on several issues, including state finances, Kaleshwaram and power purchase agreements, it was the two leaders of the BRS who defended the party.

The party has been sailing in choppy waters with the government-appointed commissions of inquiry probing the allegations of corruption in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and power purchase agreements when the BRS was in power.