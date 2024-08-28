Senior Congress leader Singhvi elected to RS unopposed

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi was elected unanimously to Rajya Sabha from Telangana on Tuesday.

Though another candidate, Padmarajan, had also filed the nomination for the byelection, it was rejected as no MLAs supported his nomination. The bypoll was necessitated after veteran leader K Keshava Rao resigned as Rajya Sabha member after he joined the Congress from the BRS.

TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan received the election certificate from the Returning Officer on behalf of Singhvi.

Singhvi previously served as Rajya Sabha MP in 2006 and 2018. His new term as RS member will last till April 2026.