Focus on road connectivity to RRR, says Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to plan the proposed expressway only after considering the distance between the Machilipatnam port, Kakinada port and the dry port in Telangana. He also directed them to look at the success rate of inland waterways with rail and waterways.

The chief minister chaired a review meeting on the proposed Dry Port and Regional Ring Road (RRR) with officials at his residence where he suggested certain changes to the RRR alignment. Stating that the proposed “Fourth City” will have industries, he instructed the officials to ensure proper road connectivity from the city to RRR and other highways. He also enquired about the proposed radial roads between RRR and ORR and asked them to expedite land acquisition for the purpose.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for converting forest areas into night safaris at three places on the road to be constructed from Raviryal to Amangal between ORR and RRR. He opined that it was rare to have an international airport, a city and a forest area nearby, and advised officials to take advantage of this opportunity. He said that there is a possibility of attracting the film industry to the valleys around Rachakonda that have ample natural beauty.

Revanth said that officials of all departments should work together in the matter of land acquisition required for setting up industries around RRR, radial roads and Fourth City.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Advisor to CM Vem Narender Reddy, Government Adviser (Infrastructure & Projects) Srinivasa Raju, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and officials were present.