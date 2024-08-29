Governor urges Telangana farmers to embrace solar energy under PM-KUSUM scheme

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL/MULUGU: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday called upon farmers to utilise and reap the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.

The district administration should take the initiative to educate the farmers on using solar energy in agriculture, he said.

The PM-KUSUM scheme aims to replace the use of diesel pumps with solar ones to bring down cost of production. The Centre subsidises 60 per cent of the cost of the solar pump to encourage farmers to switch over to solar pumps.

The Governor expressed delight at the speedy development of Telangana state and appreciated the government extending help to women self-help groups (SHGs). He hoped that the SHGs would stand on their feet and scale new heights.

The Governor interacted with Warangal Collector Satya Sharada, her Hanamkonda counterpart P Pravinya and Warangal Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishor Jha, prominent writers, artists, eminent personalities, and various national and state-level awardees at the Hanamkonda collectorate.

Earlier, the Governor travelled by boat in the Laknavaram lake and was visibly happy to see the tourism sector getting a new lease of life with government support. He is scheduled to tour Jangaon district on Thursday.