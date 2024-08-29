Telangana CM Revanth vows to demolish illegal constructions in water body zones

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he would not buckle to pressure from any quarter, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that his government will not yield until all illegal constructions within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies in and around Hyderabad are demolished.
The chief minister reiterated that all illegal constructions will be removed on a war footing by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).
During an informal interaction with the media on Wednesday, the chief minister said: “There are different types of violations under scrutiny: Constructions in FTL limits, buffer zones of lakes, encroachments on nalas, unauthorised constructions on private lands, and constructions on government lands. Our immediate focus is on removing constructions in FTL limits, buffer zones and nalas.”
“Demolishing these constructions serves the larger public interest,” he added.
The chief minister made it clear that although HYDRAA’s jurisdiction extends up to the Outer Ring Road, some areas like Gandipet and Kokapet fall under its purview. “This is why HYDRAA is also addressing constructions in Gandipet lake,” he said.
“Any municipality neighbouring Hyderabad can seek assistance from HYDRAA for demolishing illegal constructions. The government plans to grant police station status to HYDRAA. Action will be taken against officials who approved illegal constructions,” the chief minister said.
Revanth accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao of lying about the Janwada farmhouse. He asked Rama Rao to explain why did he not disclose details about the lease in his election affidavit and opined that the latter should be disqualified from the Assembly for failing to disclose such details. He ridiculed the argument put forth by the BRS that permission for the construction of Janwada farmhouse was obtained from the sarpanch. He said: “Is a sarpanch the competent authority for giving permissions ? If you do anything illegal, be prepared to face the consequences.”
Revanth: No exemptions for edu institutions
When pointed out that demolitions during the previous government were short-lived, the CM said: “I am Revanth Reddy. Do not compare me with KCR. There are no similarities with the previous government. KCR focused on selfish gains in the name of demolitions and also gave priority to illegal constructions.”
He made it clear that no exemptions would be granted to educational institutions constructed in FTL and buffer zones. “If necessary, a fact-finding committee would be formed to ascertain encroachments on lakes and water bodies,” he said adding that if need be, he was open to even a BRS leader heading this panel.
Responding to the allegation that his brother owned a farmhouse in Gandipet, Revanth said: “If KTR provides evidence of any family-owned property in FTL and buffer zone, I myself will demolish it immediately.”
The CM said that the Congress government, with its comfortable majority, does not need to engage in coercive politics to attract MLAs from other parties. He said: “We welcome leaders who support our policies.”
Revanth said that the government has allocated Rs 18,000 crore for waiving crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, compared to the Rs 13,329 crore by the previous regime. between 2018 to 2023.
He also said that a caste census would be conducted after appointing a new chairman for the BC Commission, as the present chairman’s term ends on August 31.