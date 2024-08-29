Telangana CM Revanth vows to demolish illegal constructions in water body zones

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he would not buckle to pressure from any quarter, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that his government will not yield until all illegal constructions within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies in and around Hyderabad are demolished.

The chief minister reiterated that all illegal constructions will be removed on a war footing by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

During an informal interaction with the media on Wednesday, the chief minister said: “There are different types of violations under scrutiny: Constructions in FTL limits, buffer zones of lakes, encroachments on nalas, unauthorised constructions on private lands, and constructions on government lands. Our immediate focus is on removing constructions in FTL limits, buffer zones and nalas.”

“Demolishing these constructions serves the larger public interest,” he added.

The chief minister made it clear that although HYDRAA’s jurisdiction extends up to the Outer Ring Road, some areas like Gandipet and Kokapet fall under its purview. “This is why HYDRAA is also addressing constructions in Gandipet lake,” he said.

“Any municipality neighbouring Hyderabad can seek assistance from HYDRAA for demolishing illegal constructions. The government plans to grant police station status to HYDRAA. Action will be taken against officials who approved illegal constructions,” the chief minister said.

Revanth accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao of lying about the Janwada farmhouse. He asked Rama Rao to explain why did he not disclose details about the lease in his election affidavit and opined that the latter should be disqualified from the Assembly for failing to disclose such details. He ridiculed the argument put forth by the BRS that permission for the construction of Janwada farmhouse was obtained from the sarpanch. He said: “Is a sarpanch the competent authority for giving permissions ? If you do anything illegal, be prepared to face the consequences.”