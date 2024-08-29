Telangana: Revenue authorities issue notice to owners of buildings constructed in buffer zone area

HYDERABAD: The Revenue authorities have reportedly issued notices to many of the owners who constructed multistoried buildings within full tank level and buffer zone, near Durgam Cheruvu lake in Madhapur.

The notices were pasted on the properties within the Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society, mentioning that these structures fall within the non-development zone of the lake and must be removed within one month.

Revenue officials of Rangareddy district have also issued similar notices to residents of Nectars Colony, Doctors Colony, Kavuri Hills, and Amar Society, which are adjacent to the lake. These notices, issued under Section 23(1) of the WALTA Act 1357 Fasli,and appropriate sections of TS (TA) Irrigation Act mandate that the encroaching structures beyond the permissible limits be voluntarily demolished within the given timeframe. Failure to comply will result in the authorities carrying out the demolitions themselves.

Several structures have sprung up around the Durgam Cheruvu in the area of Raidurgam and Madhapur village near the Hitech City. Among them is the building owned by A Tirupathi Reddy, brother of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Hydra officials have recently pasted notices. While Tirupathi Reddy's residence is in Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society, the officials found that the house is under FTL/buffer zone. Also many bureaucrats, retired officials, film actors, political leaders, businessmen and celebrities live in these buildings. More details are awaited.