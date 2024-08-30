KCR may soon get into agitation mode over farmers' issue

HYDERABAD: Two days after being released on bail from Tihar Jail, BRS MLC K Kavitha met her father and pink party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at his Erravalli farmhouse in Markook mandal of Siddipet district on Thursday afternoon.
As Kavitha touched his feet, seeking blessings, the visibly happy former chief minister enquired about her health. Rao reportedly asked his daughter not to get worried but to fight the legal battles with courage and conviction. After the release of Kavitha, the BRS president appears to have gained new strength. He has reportedly decided to launch an agitation against the Congress government for failing to extend the benefits of farm loan waiver scheme to all farmers and to pay Rythu Bharosa assistance.
Gathering opinions
According to sources, the Leader of Opposition has elicited opinion from party leaders on taking up an agitation on farm loan waivers and the situation at the ground level after the state government had said that the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver has been implemented fully.
The MLAs, MLCs and former ministers are reported to have told the former chief minister that only 40 per cent of the eligible farmers were covered under the scheme while a majority of farmers had been left high and dry.
Action plan in 2 days
The BRS chief, after discussing the situation at the ground level, apparently decided to visit districts and interact with farmers.
This way, he wants to step up pressure on the state government to cover the farmers left out of the ambit of the loan waiver scheme, sources said.
Sources also revealed that the party was contemplating to organise protests or dharnas or whistlestop meetings for the BRS chief to address. According to them, the pink party president will finalise an action plan and announce it in the next two days.
The BRS chief is also planning to revamp the party and become active as the Opposition leader to build confidence among the party cadre and leaders that the party may be down but not out.
The BRS leaders are discussing taking up the first programme at a district headquarters or in front of a collectorate and submit the data to the collector pertaining to farmers who were left out of the loan waiver scheme. KCR may meet a few farmers and address street corner meetings.
As the party becomes active with the participation of KCR in the agitation programmes, the cadre would be able to work with renewed enthusiasm.
It will help the BRS in the ensuing local body elections too where most of the voters are farmers, sources within the party said.
Party revamp on the cards
