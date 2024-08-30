KCR may soon get into agitation mode over farmers' issue

Action plan in 2 days

The BRS chief, after discussing the situation at the ground level, apparently decided to visit districts and interact with farmers.

This way, he wants to step up pressure on the state government to cover the farmers left out of the ambit of the loan waiver scheme, sources said.

Sources also revealed that the party was contemplating to organise protests or dharnas or whistlestop meetings for the BRS chief to address. According to them, the pink party president will finalise an action plan and announce it in the next two days.

The BRS chief is also planning to revamp the party and become active as the Opposition leader to build confidence among the party cadre and leaders that the party may be down but not out.

The BRS leaders are discussing taking up the first programme at a district headquarters or in front of a collectorate and submit the data to the collector pertaining to farmers who were left out of the loan waiver scheme. KCR may meet a few farmers and address street corner meetings.

As the party becomes active with the participation of KCR in the agitation programmes, the cadre would be able to work with renewed enthusiasm.

It will help the BRS in the ensuing local body elections too where most of the voters are farmers, sources within the party said.

Party revamp on the cards

