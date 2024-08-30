Supply free power to Ganesh mandapams, orders Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the government would provide free power to Ganesh mandapams.

During a review meeting held here on preparations to be made for the upcoming Ganesh festivities, the CM instructed the officials to check the applications and provide free electricity to mandapams.

Stating that permission from police is mandatory for erecting Ganesh mandapams, Revanth also said that there should be proper coordination between the government and organisers.

He said that idol immersions require cooperation from the organisers. An action plan should be prepared for area-wise immersion, he added.

“Special attention should be given to VVIP security. September 17 (Hyderabad Liberation Day) is very important day in the state. An action plan should be prepared keeping in mind the political and non-political events to be held on September 17,” he said.