Telangana advocates file rejoinder before Brijesh Kumar Tribunal

HYDERABAD: Telangana advocates on Thursday filed a rejoinder to the counter filed by Andhra Pradesh before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal. However, the AP government has sought two weeks to file its rejoinder.

On Wednesday, Telangana and AP had filed drafts of the issues they face. Earlier, the Tribunal had framed 40 issues with regard to the notification issued by the Union government under Section 3 of Inter-States River Water Disputes Act, 1956 (ISRWDA). The Tribunal posted the further hearing to September 20.

AP is likely to put forth two expert witnesses. The subjects and names of witnesses will be submitted by September 10. Telangana was not keen on putting forth witnesses but may do so if AP does. On behalf of Telangana, advocates CS Vaidyanathan, Harish Vaidyanathan and Nikhil Swami, and Irrigation officials S Vijaya Kumar (SE), P Vijaya Kumar (EE) and Anurag Sharma (AEE) attended the hearing.