Telangana CM orders probe into Warangal hospital construction cost hike

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reportedly ordered a Vigilance and Enforcement probe into the escalation of construction costs for the super specialty hospital in Warangal.

The initial estimated cost for the hospital was Rs 1,100 crore, but it has since increased to Rs 1,726 crore. During his visit to Warangal on June 29, the CM held a review meeting with district officials, where it was revealed that the construction costs had significantly exceeded the original estimate. The chief minister then immediately ordered a forensic audit.

At the meeting, officials informed the CM that during the previous government, there had been oral instructions in this regard. Revanth then expressed anger asking: “How can you increase the cost by Rs 626 crore based on oral orders?” Sources said that irregularities took place in procurement of construction materials.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said, “Construction material was purchased at prices higher than market rates. In one instance, marble for flooring were procured at Rs 500 per sq ft, while the market price was around Rs 300, a 66% price hike. This (irregularity) was witnessed in procurement of all other materials too.”