Telangana: Families of bride and groom clash over pieces of mutton

NIZAMABAD: Several individuals sustained minor injuries on Thursday after clashes broke out between the bride and groom’s families over the number of mutton pieces served for each side during the reception lunch in Navipet village, Nizamabad. Cases have been filed against 19 individuals from both sides of the families, said police.

According to Navipet Police Sub Inspector K Vinay, the conflict arose when the groom’s relatives alleged that caterers were serving less mutton pieces to them compared to the members from the bride’s family.

The disagreement which escalated into a physical altercation was controlled by police. The injured were treated at the Nizamabad GGH and Investigation is on, said police.