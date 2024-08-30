Telangana HC halts demolition of educational institutions owned by BRS MLA

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued an interim order preventing the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) from demolishing educational institutions owned by BRS Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, until August 30, 2024.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by the Gayatri Educational and Cultural Trust, Anurag University and Neelima Institute of Medical Sciences, represented by their administrative officer Guda Madhukar Reddy, seeking a stay on demolition of structures located on approximately 17.5 acres in various survey numbers of Korremula village, Ghatkesar mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri district. The petitioner asserted that the structures were not constructed within the full tank level (FTL) or buffer zone of the Nadem Cheruvu, also known as Nalla Cheruvu.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, representing the petitioner, contended that HYDRAA had not provided any prior notice before deciding to demolish the alleged illegal structures.

HYDRAA should adhere to due process: Palla

He argued that HYDRAA should adhere to due process, including issuing notices to the educational institutions before taking action.

Senior counsel highlighted a recent statement by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath that no demolitions would be taken up in the midst of the academic year to prevent disruption for students.

The statement also indicated that educational institutions would be given reasonable time to relocate if found to be within the FTL, senior counsel informed the court.

Justice Vinod Kumar instructed special government pleader Rahul Reddy to present the Lake Memoirs stored at Jala Soudha by August 30, 2024. The Lake Memoirs contain detailed information on the lakes in the area, including FTL and buffer zone boundaries, which could clarify whether the educational institutions have indeed encroached upon these zones.

The judge noted that reviewing the Lake Memoirs could provide a definitive resolution to the dispute.