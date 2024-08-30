Telangana IT minister Sridhar Babu asks companies to adopt technology that reduces power usage

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need to extend the benefits of new technologies to every citizen, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday said that the wiring and cable industry should take advantage of such technological advancements that help in cutting down power consumption.

After inaugurating of fifth edition of Electric Expo at Hitex here, the minister said that the main aim of the state government is to save power and at the same time bring down the power costs for the benefit of the common man.

Speaking specifically about the wire and cable industry, he said: “It’s surprising to hear that the wire and cable industry is a $1,093 billion industry in India. I never expected that the industry would be that huge. That this industry is witnessing 14.5 per cent of growth speaks volumes about its vibrancy.”

Stating that without the wiring and cable industry, the constructions cannot take place, the minister said: “I’m not asking the companies to cut down (on their operations) but to adopt technologies that bring down power usage. Our government likes to promote such industry.”

“The state government will surely try to provide more incentives to companies that bring such technologies to the state,” he added.

Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion.