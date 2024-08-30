Telangana minister Damodar Rajanarasimha directs officials to stay vigilant against seasonal diseases

HYDERABAD: Amid rising fever cases in the state, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has taken stock of the situation and instructed the medical officials to institute measures to prevent dengue from spreading. On Thursday, the minister spoke at a review meeting on seasonal diseases and dengue cases with the MHOs of all districts and asked them to stay vigilant against the viral diseases. He also asked them to take up the Rapid Antigen Tests to confirm dengue cases and not to simply rely on the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test.

Rajanarasimha further directed the officials to identify the high-risk areas where seasonal diseases and dengue cases were recorded and take preventive measures. He asked them to submit a report of seasonal diseases to the control room established as part of seasonal disease prevention every day at 6 pm.

“All government hospitals are equipped with all kinds of tests, blood tests, necessary medicines, staff and doctors for the diagnosis of dengue and seasonal diseases,” he said.

Meanhwihle, the minister also directed the officials to conduct a weekly review with various government departments, including urban municipal corporations, municipal, village panchayat, irrigation and education departments and submit a report to the collector on dengue prevention.