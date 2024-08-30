We’ll showcase Telangana tourism to world: Minister Jupally

HYDERABAD: Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday said that Telangana’s tourism sector will be introduced to the world in a new way, transforming it into a remarkable destination.

Krishna Rao attended the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the Travel Mart, Jupally inaugurated a special stall set up by the Telangana Tourism Department. The stall was designed to introduce Telangana’s historical monuments, heritage structures, and tourist spots to an international audience. The Telangana Tourism Corporation showcased photographs of iconic locations like Buddha Vanam in Nagarjunasagar, Charminar and Laknavaram suspension bridge in Mulugu to attract tourists.

Jupally said that the Travel Mart offers a great opportunity to showcase the beauty of Telangana’s tourism to the world. He said that the proposed new tourism policy of Telangana government will give proper importance to such initiatives.