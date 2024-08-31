BRS leaders condemn demolition of homes in Telangana as 'Bulldozer Raj'

HYDERABAD: Responding to the demolition of 75 houses in Mahbubnagar town on Thursday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao advised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge not to turn Telangana into “Bulldozer Raj”.

Rama Rao posted on X on Friday: “Dear Kharge Ji, As you said, demolishing someone’s home and rendering their family homeless is both inhumane and unjust This is exactly what is happening in Telangana with utter contempt for law & judiciary. Below is a video of Mahbubnagar town where 75 houses of poor have been demolished at 3am without any notices Out of these destitute people, 25 families are also physically disabled Law without due process is not law. It is a modern day civilisational abomination Please advice the Congress Govt in Telangana to not become yet another Bulldozer Raj in the country (sic).”

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar raised serious concerns over the recent lake protection measures, terming them “Bulldozer Raj”.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, Sravan accused the state government of emulating the tactics of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, using aggressive demolition actions that violate constitutional principles.

Sravan noted that over the past seven decades, many of these lakes have shrunk by 61 per cent due to deliberate encroachments by crony capitalists, selfish politicians, real estate brokers, and the mafia.

This problem extends beyond Hyderabad, affecting thousands of water bodies across the region and posing serious threats to the environment and ecological balance.

He, however, described the recent incidents in Mahbubnagar and Ram Nagar, where demolitions were carried out overnight, targeting the homes of poor and middle-class families without prior notice, as an attempt to instil fear for political gains rather than address actual issues of encroachment. Such heavy-handed measures violate Constitutional principles, Sravan said.