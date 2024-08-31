Hyderabad authority demolishes illegal structures blocking storm drains

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has intensified its efforts to combat unauthorised constructions and encroachments. On Friday, structures including shops, a toddy compound, a bar and a restaurant, which were allegedly built on a storm water drain (nala) and a public road, were demolished in Manemma basthi, Ram Nagar. These structures were reportedly built without permission from the competent authority.

HYDRAA officials stated that the demolition was prompted following several complaints from local residents about encroachments obstructing roads and drainage systems, causing significant inconvenience. JCBs were deployed to raze the commercial establishments.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, after visiting the site two days ago and receiving a complaint about illegal operations, directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and revenue officials to report on the matter. The action followed a report from civic officials confirming that the structures were illegally constructed on the nala. The cleared areas are expected to improve access and restore the free flow of water in the nearby storm water drains.

Locals expressed satisfaction with HYRAA’s prompt action taken within two days of complaints being lodged, noting that the demolition addressed issues of road narrowing and rainwater flooding their homes. A woman complained of water entering her houses every time it rains causing them severe inconvenience.