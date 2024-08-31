INTERVIEW | Hyderabad will soon be skill capital: Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu Sridhar

You just returned from the US trip. You have earlier worked as a minister and governance is not new to you. But IT, because of the prominence it has assumed in the last 10 years, after assuming charge, how did you feel about it? You went to Davos too. What is their perception of Hyderabad?

Hyderabad has a great advantage because of the ecosystem that has been created for the past three decades. In the past 10 years, too much hype was created, not much work was done.

We should not forget history. In 1992, the then Andhra Pradesh government took keen interest in promoting software. We laid the foundation stone for the software technology park. From there it evolved. Later the TDP came into governance and they had taken it further. From 2004 to 2014, so many software companies have come here. We did not publicise our achievements in a great way. We had sown the seeds and we are reaping the fruits now.

Still there is a big gap between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Someone might say your state is too ambitious but ultimately we have to beat Karnataka in terms of exports. The government’s aim is to see that we take the lead in terms of technology. Now, all disruptive technologies are playing a major role — AI, data analytics, cybersecurity … In some field, we have to take the lead. That’s the reason we chose AI, which is trying to occupy space in all spheres of human life. The best of grey matter is here in Hyderabad.

But we do not have an original company like Google …

That’s why we thought of AI startups, AI R&D, AI Centre of Excellence … This is our time. Everyone is looking at India, and Hyderabad too. When the chief minister and I went to the US, inviting industrial partners to make investments here, they were keen to know about how Hyderabad is trying to invite AI players. This is where we have to take a leap before some other state or country does so. As you said, the big companies make products here. Our vision is that if we sow the seed now, then from Hyderabad itself, a big organisation will emerge.

Is there a bureaucratic hurdle?

In a political democracy, there will be some red-tapism, hurdles. But here in Telangana, if that is the case with any of the officers in my department, we shall see that they will be replaced immediately. A proactive officer should be there in the department of Industries and IT. We have to compete with the world now.

On investments from Foxconn, Amara Raja, etc., the BRS has been criticising the government.

We would like to answer our opponents by our actions. They told so many things about Foxconn. It is the Foxconn chairman who had come down to the CM’s residence and stated that he was so positive to further invest in Telangana. That is the answer for political critics like KTR. Secondly, on the day when Foxconn expressed its willingness almost …that was one more vertical that they are going to start in Karnataka. That doesn’t mean they are not going to do it over here.

When the Amara Raja batteries chairman had made a comment, we were so patient. We know in what circumstances he would have made the statement. The next minute, our political opponents reacted … KTR tweeted. But we have proved them wrong by our actions. The Amara Raja chairman then himself came down to my office and told us that the government is so proactive. Further, he told us that Amara Raja got so much positive response from the government. That itself addresses their criticism.