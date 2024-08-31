HYDRAA demolition drive targets unauthorised constructions in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Authorities from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), in coordination with Revenue and Irrigation officials, conducted a demolition drive on Saturday morning, August 31. The operation aimed to remove unauthorized constructions, primarily sheds built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of Appa Cheruvu and Mamidi Cheruvu in Gagan Pahad, Rajendranagar.

Under heavy police security to prevent unauthorized access, the demolitions focused on structures identified as encroachments, including industrial sheds on lands falling under the FTL of these water bodies. Among the demolished structures were those owned by BJP Corporator Thokala Srinivas Reddy from Mailardevpally Division of GHMC.

JCBs and other demolition machinery were used to flatten the structures encroaching on the FTL area. HYDRAA stated that Appa Cheruvu, which once covered 34 acres, has now diminished to around 12 acres due to encroachments over the years.

Recently, Appa Cheruvu and another tank have overflowed onto the RGIA Airport road, leading to traffic jams and blocking traffic movement. This area had previously experienced significant loss of life and property during the floods in Hyderabad in October 2020. More details are awaited.