MLA Rajagopal Reddy predicts Uttam Kumar Reddy will be future Telangana CM

NALGONDA: In a surprising comment, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Friday said that there is a possibility of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy becoming the chief minister in the future.

Rajagopal made this remark during a review meeting Uttam held at Anajipuram village on the ongoing irrigation works in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency.

While addressing the gathering, Rajagopal referred to Uttam as the chief minister but was quick to correct himself. The legislator, however, went on to say: “Uttam Kumar Reddy will become the chief minister in future.”

Stating that he has black spots on his tongue, implying that whatever he utters comes true, he said: “You (Uttam) missed it then (after 2023 Assembly elections). But you will definitely become the chief minister at some point in the future.”

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a meeting held in April this year to announce and promote the candidature of Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy for Bhongir Lok Sabha seat, said there is a possibility of Rajagopal’s brother Venkat Reddy becoming the CM in the future.

Interestingly, Uttam too backed Revanth’s statement, while speaking at a meeting organised to introduce K Raghuveer Reddy as the Congress candidate in Nalgonda LS segment. “Venkat Reddy has all qualifications to become the CM,” Uttam had said then.